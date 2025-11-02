Eluru police bust Rs 100-crore international digital arrest racket, 8 arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru district police have busted an international “digital arrest” racket involved in extortion and money laundering across India. Police arrested eight accused on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Mangalagiri police headquarters, Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) chief Ake Ravi Krishna and Eluru District SP Kommi Pratap Siva Kishore said the network, divided into four groups, had been operating for the past four years from multiple locations and had defrauded the public of more than Rs 100 crore.

The SP said the probe began after a 66-year-old Eluru woman received a fake video call from fraudsters posing as Delhi police and ED officers.

“Under fear and coercion, she transferred Rs 51.9 lakh through multiple bank transactions for supposed investigation clearance. She was forced to pledge her gold and take loans to make the payments. She was detained for 72 hours. Around midnight, she called the police and described her ordeal,” Kishore said. “In our probe, we found that the gang of international ‘digital arrest’ fraudsters operated from scam compounds located in Cambodia and Nepal,” he said.

They traced links of the racket to Hong Kong, the US, China, and Singapore. Eluru Two Town police seized 12 malicious APK software files, over 150 bank accounts, about 40 cryptocurrency transactions, 112 illegal Chinese payment gateways, cloud servers traced to the US, China, and Singapore, and Rs 7 lakh from the accused.