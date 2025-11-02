Ensure safety of women, children at temples: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, which claimed nine lives, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep shock and grief over the incident.

He directed the authorities to pay special attention to the safety of women, children and the elderly at all places of worship. Adequate police presence and medical camps must be arranged in advance wherever large gatherings of devotees are expected during the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’, he said. Emphasising improved crowd management, he advised Endowments Department officials to ensure foolproof queue systems and preventive safety measures at major temples across the State.

Pawan Kalyan urged temple managements to work in close coordination with local authorities to ensure smooth and safe conduct of religious events throughout the month.

Describing the stampede, which occurred due to heavy rush on the occasion of ‘Karthika Ekadasi’, as deeply distressing, he instructed officials to provide the best medical care to the injured. He asked the district administration to extend full support to the bereaved families.