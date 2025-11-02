Fake liquor: Jogi Ramesh moves Andhra HC for CBI probe

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sensational spurious liquor case on Saturday.

In his petition, Jogi Ramesh alleged that the present coalition government is deliberately trying to frame him in the case for political reasons and stated that the ongoing investigation by State police is biased and politically influenced. “Only a Central agency like the CBI can conduct a fair and impartial probe,” he pleaded.

He requested the High Court to issue orders transferring the investigation of the two FIRs registered at Mulakalacheruvu and Bhavanipuram police stations to the CBI.

Ramesh specifically demanded that the CBI also investigate his complaint dated October 15, which he filed after the release of a recorded statement given by prime accused Addepalli Janardhana Rao while in police custody. He alleged that the video, in which Janardhana Rao claims responsibility for the entire liquor racket and implicates him, appears to have been recorded under duress.

He urged the court to declare the inaction of the Vijayawada city Police Commissioner, in not registering a case based on his complaint, as illegal.

Jogi Ramesh alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and local police are acting with political bias and are targeting political opponents of the TDP-led NDA coalition government. He claimed the real beneficiaries behind the fake liquor racket are TDP leaders.