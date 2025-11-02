Jagan slams Andhra govt, demands Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for Srikakulam temple stampede victims

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, which claimed nine lives.

Calling it a “complete collapse of administration,” Jagan said the incident reflects the government’s failure to ensure public safety.

In a post on X, Jagan accused the government of ignoring warnings about large crowds on Ekadasi and failing to deploy adequate security.

“Instead of protecting people, the police and intelligence wings are being misused for political vendetta,” he alleged.

He condemned the government’s attempt to deflect responsibility by labelling the temple as ‘private’, asserting that public safety is the government’s duty regardless of the temple’s status. “If the CM claims this incident has nothing to do with the government, does the Andhra Pradesh government even exist today?” he questioned.

Jagan also criticised the administration for focusing on a fabricated ‘laddu controversy’ while neglecting the safety of devotees. He recalled previous tragedies under Naidu’s tenure.