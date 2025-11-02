Kurnool bus tragedy: 27 booked for making false social media posts

KURNOOL: Police have booked 27 individuals for spreading false information on social media about the private bus fire mishap in Kurnool on October 24.

According to the complaint filed by Perapogu Venumula, several YSRCP social media accounts and party spokespeople — including Shyamala, CV Reddy, and Kanduri Gopikishta — circulated false posts claiming that drunken passengers in “belt pockets” caused the accident.

The misleading posts, which appeared on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube, allegedly aimed to mislead the public and provoke tension between political and social groups.

Police registered multiple IPC cases and said the investigation is ongoing. They warned that false rumours are hindering the probe into the October 24 accident, in which a Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle on NH-44 near Chinnatekuru. Officials urged the public to trust only verified information.