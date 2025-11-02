Minister Dola gets ‘Cyclone Montha Fighter Certificate’ for exemplary service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday felicitated Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Ongole Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao with appreciation certificates and mementoes at a special ceremony at his Undavalli camp office.

The “Cyclone Montha Fighter” programme recognised officials, staff, and public representatives who played key roles in rescue and relief operations during heavy rains and Cyclone Montha in Prakasam district.

The Chief Minister commended the Sovcial Welfare Minister for his coordination across departments and effective disaster management in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts, where he was serving as the district in-charge minister.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and SN Padu MLA BN Vijay Kumar were also honoured for their contributions to relief efforts.

Minister distributes NTR Bharosa pensions in Prakasam district

Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Saturday launched the distribution of NTR Bharosa Social Security Pensions for November 2025 in Thurpu Naidupalem village.

The government released Rs 125.19 crore to benefit 2,83,704 eligible beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa-SS Pension scheme in Prakasam district. District authorities ensured smooth disbursement of funds through staff at municipal wards and village secretariats, beginning early Saturday.