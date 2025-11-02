Polavaram project displaced families receive Rs 1,000 crore compensation

VIJAYAWADA: A festive atmosphere prevailed at Velerupadu in Eluru district on Saturday as the State government distributed Rs 1,000 crore compensation to families displaced by the Polavaram Irrigation Project.
The compensation, covering land acquisition and rehabilitation package, was directly credited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts at a public meeting addressed by Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu.
He said, “By December 2026, we will ensure full compensation is paid to all families affected by Phase-1 of the Polavaram project.”
The event saw the Water Resources Minister, along with the displaced performing ‘Ksheera Abhishekam’ to the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Ramanaidu expressed gratitude to the trio for their roles in advancing the project, and supporting the affected families.
Highlighting past efforts, he recalled that during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), Rs 700 crore was distributed in 2016, and another Rs 900 crore in January this year under the current coalition government. “This is the second tranche of Rs 1,000 crore going directly into your accounts,” he said, pledging continued full-hearted support to all the project oustees.
Criticising the previous YSRCP regime, he accused it of stalling the project, and abandoning the displaced. “While the TDP completed 72% of the project work during 2014-19, the YSRCP managed less than 3% in its five year term, setting progress back by 25 years,” he said.
Tenders worth Rs 739 crore for rehabilitation colonies, and infrastructure have been finalised recently. Currently, 49 out of 75 planned colonies are under construction, with parallel efforts on development of basic amenities. Phase-1 rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) under the 41.15 metre project contour will be completed by June 2026, he promised.
A dedicated grievance cell is being set up to address the issues of the project displaced.
The NDA government aims to complete the Polavaram project by December 2027, Ramanaidu added.