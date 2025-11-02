Polavaram project displaced families receive Rs 1,000 crore compensation

VIJAYAWADA: A festive atmosphere prevailed at Velerupadu in Eluru district on Saturday as the State government distributed Rs 1,000 crore compensation to families displaced by the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

The compensation, covering land acquisition and rehabilitation package, was directly credited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts at a public meeting addressed by Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu.

He said, “By December 2026, we will ensure full compensation is paid to all families affected by Phase-1 of the Polavaram project.”

The event saw the Water Resources Minister, along with the displaced performing ‘Ksheera Abhishekam’ to the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Ramanaidu expressed gratitude to the trio for their roles in advancing the project, and supporting the affected families.