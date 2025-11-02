Vijayanagara-era inscription found during house construction in Proddatur

KADAPA: A historic stone inscription dating back to the reign of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya has been unearthed in Proddatur town, YSR Kadapa district. The discovery was made during foundation work for a new house behind the Cine Hub area.

Venapusa Bharat Reddy, a construction supervisor, spotted the ancient slab and promptly alerted Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director Muniratnam Reddy.

According to ASI officials, the inscription was installed on 24 January 1523 and commemorates the emperor’s directive to construct the compound wall and temple tower (Kodi or Shikhara) of the Chennakesava Swamy temple at Kavuluru village, in honour of Tirumaladevi’s spiritual merit.

It also records that Ramachandru, son of Tirumala Rayalu, donated tax revenue collected from Thippareddypalli and Gramanapalli villages to the temple.

Additionally, a donation of Rs 15 by Rajulaiah on the occasion of Amritapalli Dashami is noted, made on behalf of 24 members of the Dommari community for temple services. ASI officials said the inscription offers valuable insights into temple patronage, community contributions, and administrative practices during Sri Krishnadevaraya’s rule, marking a significant archaeological find.