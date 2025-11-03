ACB DG flags off Vigilance Week cycle rally in Vijayawada; calls for collective fight against corruption

VIJAYAWADA: The Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Atul Singh, stated that corruption is a major obstacle to the development of society and stressed the need to eliminate it.

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week-2025, he flagged off a cycle rally at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Sunday morning and personally took part in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Singh said that every year, Vigilance Awareness Week is observed across the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31.

As part of this, awareness programmes are being conducted across the state until November 2, he said.

He explained that the cycle rally was organised as part of these week-long vigilance awareness activities.

Atul Singh further informed that cycle rallies are being conducted in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati as well.

The ACB DG appealed to the public to come forward to fight corruption, and stressed that eliminating corruption was essential for the development of society.

He urged citizens to report any corruption incidents by dialling the toll-free number 1064, and assured that the ACB would take immediate action on such complaints.