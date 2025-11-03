Andhra Pradesh to showcase smart city innovations at global congress in Barcelona

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to highlight its groundbreaking Smart City development projects at the 14th Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2025, scheduled for November 4–6 in Barcelona, Spain. The State’s innovative urban projects across four key smart cities will take centre stage, with a strong emphasis on AI-powered solutions for sustainable urban growth.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, will represent India as a ‘distinguished speaker’ at the congress. Leading a three-member delegation, Kumar will be joined by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg and Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Maurya.

The annual event, organised by Fira Barcelona with support from Spain, Europe, and the World Bank, is expected to draw delegates from over 850 cities in 130 countries. It serves as a global forum for advancing smart and sustainable urban development.

Kumar, a pivotal figure in India’s national Smart Cities Mission launched in 2015 during his tenure as Private Secretary to then Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, now drives Andhra Pradesh’s urban transformation efforts.