AP to relaunch Aadarana 3.0 to empower BC artisans with modern tools, financial support

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to roll out Aadarana 3.0, a flagship welfare initiative aimed at uplifting artisans and Backward Class (BC) workers by providing them with modern tools, financial aid, and sustainable employment opportunities.

Under the revamped scheme, artisans such as weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, potters, barbers, washermen, goldsmiths and others engaged in hereditary occupations will receive upgraded machinery and equipment to improve productivity and boost their earnings.

The TDP government had relaunched Aadarana in 2018, benefiting lakhs of BC workers by distributing modern tools and machinery. However, the scheme was discontinued during the YSRCP regime.

The newly formed NDA government has now decided to revive the programme as Aadarana 3.0, with an enhanced subsidy component and a higher budget allocation to ensure wider coverage.

The government also plans to extend subsidised self-employment loans to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen small-scale enterprises among BC communities.