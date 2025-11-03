AP to relaunch Aadarana 3.0 to empower BC artisans with modern tools, financial support

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to roll out Aadarana 3.0, a flagship welfare initiative aimed at uplifting artisans and Backward Class (BC) workers by providing them with modern tools, financial aid, and sustainable employment opportunities.
Under the revamped scheme, artisans such as weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, potters, barbers, washermen, goldsmiths and others engaged in hereditary occupations will receive upgraded machinery and equipment to improve productivity and boost their earnings.
The TDP government had relaunched Aadarana in 2018, benefiting lakhs of BC workers by distributing modern tools and machinery. However, the scheme was discontinued during the YSRCP regime.
The newly formed NDA government has now decided to revive the programme as Aadarana 3.0, with an enhanced subsidy component and a higher budget allocation to ensure wider coverage.
The government also plans to extend subsidised self-employment loans to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen small-scale enterprises among BC communities.
Officials said the updated version would go beyond restoring benefits, focusing instead on modernising assistance to match current technological demands.
To finalise the implementation framework, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has initiated a three-day interaction programme with chairpersons of 34 BC Corporations at BC Bhavan, Gollapudi, Vijayawada, from November 3.
The meetings will discuss modern equipment requirements, fund allocation based on community size, and the roles of corporation chairpersons and directors.
The consultations, spread over three days, will cover all 34 BC Corporations — 10 on the first day, 7 on the second, and 17 on the third. Community leaders are also taking part to provide ground-level feedback for effective execution. “Aadarana 3.0 will help artisans move from survival to success,” Minister Savitha said.