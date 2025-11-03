AP unveils roadmap for tech-driven industrial growth

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive push to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global centre for industrial investment and innovation, the State government has announced a comprehensive strategy to integrate advanced technologies across the industrial, IT and MSME sectors.
The announcement follows the recent signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to establish a USD 15 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, a development that places the city firmly on the world’s digital map.
Dr N Yuvaraj, Principal Secretary for Industries and Commerce, said the department is preparing a detailed action plan in collaboration with national and international experts to promote industrial sustainability, technology adoption, and large-scale employment generation.
During a key meeting with A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in Southern States and Adviser (Government Affairs & Media) at Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, Dr Yuvaraj lauded the Centre’s ADEETIE scheme (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficiency Technologies in Industries & Establishments).
Calling ADEETIE a “major lifeline for MSMEs,” he said the initiative provides both technical guidance and financial incentives, including interest subvention, to encourage industries to adopt energy-efficient technologies. These interventions aim to reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and enhance competitiveness in the manufacturing sector.
Under the scheme, Andhra Pradesh has been selected for pilot projects in West Godavari (Fisheries Cluster) and East & West Godavari (Glass and Refractory Clusters), where the introduction of energy-efficient heat pumps and gas-fired furnaces could achieve 30–40% savings. With a national budget of Rs 1,000 crore, BEE estimates the scheme will catalyse `9,000 crore worth of investments in energy efficiency nationwide.
Dr Yuvaraj said the upcoming CII Partnership Summit (November 14–15) will bring further global attention to the State, especially after the Google partnership. “For the first time, a tech giant has chosen Andhra Pradesh as its AI hub—marking a new era for our industrial and digital growth,” he stated.
He lauded EESL’s UJALA programme for its contribution to energy savings and CO2 reduction across the country and urged BEE and EESL to accelerate deployment of advanced technologies in industries to drive productivity, sustainability, and employment.
A state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 Technology Centre is also planned in Amaravati, focusing on AI, IoT, and blockchain, to help MSMEs stay globally competitive.
Aligning with India’s national climate goals, a 45% reduction in emission intensity by 2030 and net-zero by 2070—the State’s new roadmap envisions sustainable growth powered by innovation. “Our vision is clear,” Dr Yuvaraj said. “Andhra Pradesh will not just participate but lead as a premier global destination for investment and technology.”