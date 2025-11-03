AP unveils roadmap to emerge as global technology, industrial hub

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive push to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global centre for industrial investment and innovation, the State government has announced a comprehensive strategy to integrate advanced technologies across the industrial, IT and MSME sectors.

The announcement follows the recent signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to establish a USD 15 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, a development that places the city firmly on the world’s digital map.

Dr N Yuvaraj, Principal Secretary for Industries and Commerce, said the department is preparing a detailed action plan in collaboration with national and international experts to promote industrial sustainability, technology adoption, and large-scale employment generation.

During a key meeting with A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in Southern States and Adviser (Government Affairs & Media) at Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, Dr Yuvaraj lauded the Centre’s ADEETIE scheme (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficiency Technologies in Industries & Establishments).

Calling ADEETIE a “major lifeline for MSMEs,” he said the initiative provides both technical guidance and financial incentives, including interest subvention, to encourage industries to adopt energy-efficient technologies. These interventions aim to reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and enhance competitiveness in the manufacturing sector.