CM Naidu to meet global industrialists in London, invite them to CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a personal visit to London, will meet several industrialists tomorrow to invite them to CII partnership summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will meet Chris Fitzgeerald, Group director, International affairs, Octopus Energy, Ashok Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India), Prakash Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja group (Europe) and Shom Hinduja founder, Hinduja renewable.

He will meet Nikki Grady-Smith, Group Chief Transformation Officer, Rolls Royce and Sailesh Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM and MRAM. The Chief Minister will meet Sampathkumar Mallaya, chairman, Samko Holdings Limited, Vaidyanathan, CEO Samko Holdings, Ashwini Sampath Kumar, Director, Samko Holdings and Kosaraju Giribabu. The Chief Minister will participate in CII round table and in the evening meet Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner.

On November 4, the Chief Minister will visit Hinduja Residence. Later, the Chief Minister will address the Golden Peacock Awards Nite as chief guest and travel to Langley, Buckinghamshire. The Chief Minister will return to India on November 5 and arrive at Hyderabad on November 6.