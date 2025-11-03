Elaborate arrangements made for Karthika Pournami; around two lakh devotees expected

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made at the historic Manginapudi Beach in Krishna district for the Karthika Pournami celebrations scheduled for Wednesday, November 5.

The district administration expects a massive turnout of around two lakh devotees who will take the traditional holy dip in the sea.

Situated just a few kilometres from Machilipatnam, Manginapudi is one of the most popular coastal pilgrimage spots for devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Every year, thousands throng the beach on Karthika Pournami to take a sacred bath and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and other deities. With Manginapudi being the nearest beach for many devotees from Telangana, authorities anticipate a particularly large influx this year, with pilgrims arriving in special buses and private vehicles.

Given the recent Srikakulam temple stampede, where nine devotees lost their lives, the Krishna district police have stepped up vigilance to ensure the safety of devotees.

“Around 500 police personnel will be deployed to manage security, crowd control, and traffic,” said Ch Raja, Machilipatnam DSP.

“CCTV cameras and three surveillance drones are being installed to monitor the crowd. Barricades and warning boards have been placed in high-risk zones, and public announcements are being made to prevent devotees from venturing into deep waters,” he added.