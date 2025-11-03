Former minister Jogi Ramesh, brother arrested in spurious liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: Excise and Prohibition officials arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh, his brother Jogi Ramu, and personal assistant Arepalli Ramu at Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday in connection with the spurious liquor case.

Having learnt about the arrest of Ramesh, YSRCP cadre in large numbers reached the house of the former minister, and staged a protest alleging that the probe of Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the spurious liquor case was vindictive politics. Following the arrest of Ramesh, tension prevailed in Ibrahimpatnam.

Ramesh and the two others were shifted to the Vijayawada East Excise office at Gurunanak Colony. SIT had questioned Ramesh, Jogi Ramu and Arepalli Ramu pertaining to his business transactions with Addepalli Janardhan Rao and his brother Jagan Mohan, the main accused in the spurious liquor case.

SIT and Excise officials questioned Ramesh for nearly seven hours. His brother Ramu was questioned separately. The Excise officials also questioned Ramesh and his brother about the meeting with Janardhan before the latter went to Africa, sources said.

It is learnt that Ramesh’s name will be added as Accused No. 18, and his brother Ramu as A19 in the spurious liquor case. After recording the statement of Ramesh’s PA Arepalli Ramu, he was released.

Later, Ramesh and his brother Ramu were taken to the Government General Hospital. After the medical check-up, the brothers would be produced in the Vijayawada court.