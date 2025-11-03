Former minister Jogi Ramesh, brother arrested in spurious liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: Excise and Prohibition officials arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh, his brother Jogi Ramu, and personal assistant Arepalli Ramu at Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday in connection with the spurious liquor case.
Having learnt about the arrest of Ramesh, YSRCP cadre in large numbers reached the house of the former minister, and staged a protest alleging that the probe of Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the spurious liquor case was vindictive politics. Following the arrest of Ramesh, tension prevailed in Ibrahimpatnam.
Ramesh and the two others were shifted to the Vijayawada East Excise office at Gurunanak Colony. SIT had questioned Ramesh, Jogi Ramu and Arepalli Ramu pertaining to his business transactions with Addepalli Janardhan Rao and his brother Jagan Mohan, the main accused in the spurious liquor case.
SIT and Excise officials questioned Ramesh for nearly seven hours. His brother Ramu was questioned separately. The Excise officials also questioned Ramesh and his brother about the meeting with Janardhan before the latter went to Africa, sources said.
It is learnt that Ramesh’s name will be added as Accused No. 18, and his brother Ramu as A19 in the spurious liquor case. After recording the statement of Ramesh’s PA Arepalli Ramu, he was released.
Later, Ramesh and his brother Ramu were taken to the Government General Hospital. After the medical check-up, the brothers would be produced in the Vijayawada court.
SIT asks son of Jogi Ramesh to appear before IO
Meanwhile, the Excise officials conducted searches at the residence of Ramesh. Two mobile phones belonging to former minister Jogi Ramesh, and another phone used by his wife were seized by officials.
The CCTV camera footage from Jogi Ramesh’s house was also confiscated during the searches conducted by the clues team.
On the other hand, SIT served notices to Ramesh’s son Rohit, directing him to appear before the investigation officer on Monday.
It may be recalled that Ramesh filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the spurious liquor scam.
Jagan condemns arrest
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the arrest of former minister and BC leader Jogi Ramesh, calling it illegal and politically motivated.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Jagan accused TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating the arrest to divert attention from his alleged involvement in the fake liquor scandal.
Jagan claimed that the entire government machinery, including the police and excise departments, has been under Naidu’s control for the past 18 months. He alleged that the seized fake liquor was produced during Naidu’s tenure and distributed through networks linked to TDP leaders, including private shops and belt outlets operated by party workers.
“The production, distribution, and people involved in this scam are all connected to Chandrababu Naidu,” Jagan stated. He questioned the timing of Jogi Ramesh’s arrest, which came just a day after the former minister filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the liquor case. “If Naidu has no role in the scam, why fear an independent investigation?” he asked.
Jagan also criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the TDP government, calling it biased and ineffective. “Your SIT only follows your orders. It cannot be trusted to investigate your own mafia operations,” he said.
He further accused Naidu of using the arrest to distract from recent administrative failures, including the tragic stampede at the Kasibugga temple and inadequate cyclone relief. Calling the move an act of “vengeance and cowardice,” Jagan demanded the immediate release of Jogi Ramesh and reiterated the need for a CBI probe to uncover the truth behind the fake liquor mafia.