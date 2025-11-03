Mother tongue preservation should be a public movement: Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu

KADAPA: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised that the preservation of the mother tongue cannot be achieved merely by writing books, conferring awards, or organising cultural events, and it must evolve into a people’s movement.

He attended as the chief guest at the Janamaddi Hanumath Sastri Centenary Memorial awards ceremony held at the CP Brown Memorial Library in Kadapa on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said that safeguarding one’s mother tongue means passing on its sweetness and cultural richness to future generations.

He called upon Telugu language enthusiasts and literary figures to adopt innovative methods to teach the language to children simply and creatively.

“While it is good to honour those who serve the mother tongue, every individual must first love and master their own language,” he stated.

Naidu outlined five key areas to strengthen the use and preservation of mother tongues that include imparting primary education in the mother tongue, giving priority to native languages in administration, conducting judicial proceedings in the local language, expanding the use of Indian languages in higher education and encouraging families to speak their mother tongue at home.