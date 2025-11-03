NTR Collector orders revamp of Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said the government is determined to honour the ideals and legacy of Dr Ambedkar through well-planned developmental and cultural activities, insisting that the district administration has placed special emphasis on the upkeep and development of BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, established in memory of the great architect of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Sunday, Collector Lakshmisha discussed the progress of Smritivanam’s development works with State Cultural Department Director R Mallikarjuna Rao, Police Commissioner SV Rajashekar Babu, and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, along with officials from various departments.

The Collector stated that there is no room for negligence in maintaining Smriti Vanam. He announced that the contract agency previously responsible for its maintenance has been removed, and instructions were issued to clear pending salaries and dues of sanitation workers immediately.

If the agency fails to comply, it will be blacklisted, he warned.

The collector added that the responsibility for Smritivanam’s management has now been handed over to the State Tourism and Cultural Departments, which will ensure continuous monitoring and coordination among departments.