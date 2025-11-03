Scrap dealer in Kadapa seeks ‘mercy killing’; alleges harassment by moneylenders

KADAPA: A businessman from Koduru town in Annamayya district has appealed to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police for “mercy killing,” alleging continuous harassment by private moneylenders.

Identified as Thatigotla Mohan Raju, the scrap dealer from Railway Koduru expressed his anguish by displaying a large flex banner outside his shop near Lakshmi Paradise, detailing his financial troubles and mental distress.

Mohan Raju, who has been in the scrap trade for over 20 years, said his business initially flourished but collapsed after he purchased ten lorries, leaving him in deep debt.

He filed for insolvency in 2011 but continued paying heavy interest to lenders. The COVID-19 pandemic further worsened his situation.

Despite partial repayments, he alleged that lenders still withheld his bonds and cheques and continued to threaten him. In despair, he offered to sell his organs to repay the debts and described his message as his “dying declaration.”

Local residents urged officials to intervene and protect him.