Somu Veerraju appointed BJP Floor Leader in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national executive member and MLC Somu Veerraju has been appointed as the BJP Floor Leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

The decision was taken in the presence of BJP National Joint Organization General Secretary Shiv Prakash during an internal meeting held at the BJP state office on Sunday under the chairmanship of AP BJP president PVN Madhav. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, MPs Pakka Venkata Satyanarayana and CM Ramesh, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav etc.

The BJP currently has three members in the Legislative Council. It may be recalled that Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam and MLC Pothula Sunitha had recently joined the BJP, strengthening the party’s presence in the upper house.

Somu Veerraju, who has rendered long and dedicated service to the party as both State president and legislator, was unanimously chosen for the key post. His appointment as Floor Leader has been widely welcomed across BJP ranks, with the cadre expressing joy.