South Central Railway launches ‘Health on Wheels’ to deliver medical care to staff across Guntur division

ONGOLE: The Guntur division of South Central Railway launched an innovative mobile healthcare initiative, Health on Wheels, aimed at delivering medical services directly to railway staff at their workplaces.

On Saturday, a specially designated train equipped with medical personnel and diagnostic equipment travelled from Donakonda to Giddalur, stopping at several stations en route — Gajjela, Markapur Road, Tarlupadu, Cumbham, JB Krishnapuram and Somidevipalli. The programme was conducted under the direction of DRM Sudeshna Sen.

Led by Dr V Prakash, Senior DMO at Donakonda, the team provided on-board medical check-ups, consultations, and comprehensive diagnostic tests. A total of 103 railway employee families benefited from the services.

Medical support was extended by paramedical staff and doctors from Omega Hospital, Lalitha Hospital and Shankar Eye Hospital, who collaborated to offer general and specialist care during the journey.