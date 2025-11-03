Three Intermediate students drown at Mypadu beach despite warnings of rough tides

NELLORE: Three senior Intermediate students drowned at Mypadu beach in Nellore district on Sunday. The students, who went to the beach for recreation, were swept away by strong currents, and could not be rescued.

The deceased were identified as Pathan Humayun (17) and Sameed (17), both residents of Kottamitta in Nellore City, and Pathan Mohammad Tajeem (17) of Narayanareddypeta.

According to eyewitnesses, the trio entered the sea despite warning about rough tides. When they began struggling in the water, nearby tourists raised an alarm.

Local fishermen and lifeguards went to their rescue. But by that time, all the three students had already drowned.

The fishermen later retrieved the bodies, and informed police. Indukurupeta police arrived at the scene, and registered a case.

A pall of gloom descended on Kottamitta and Narayanareddypeta following the tragic death of the trio.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy expressed grief over the tragic death of three Intermediate students.