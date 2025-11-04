Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu secures Rs 20000 crore investment from Hinduja Group during UK visit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on the second day of his three-day visit to London, held a series of meetings with top global industry leaders to attract large-scale investments to Andhra Pradesh ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.
The visit is part of the State government’s renewed drive to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier destination for global investors across sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, aviation, and advanced technologies.
In a major development, Naidu met Hinduja Group (India) Chairman Ashok Hinduja and Europe Chairman Prakash Hinduja at The Langley in Buckinghamshire.
The Hinduja Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government, committing to invest `20,000 crore in a phased manner.
The investment will fund the expansion of the existing 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Visakhapatnam to 1,600 MW, the establishment of solar and wind energy projects in Rayalaseema, and the setting up of electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturing units in Mallavalli, Krishna district.
The conglomerate also plans to create a state-wide EV charging network and develop electric mobility hubs in Anantapur, Kurnool, and Amaravati.
Naidu said these projects would transform Andhra Pradesh into a leading hub for green energy and electric mobility while creating thousands of employment opportunities for youth. He assured the Hinduja Group of a dedicated fast-track mechanism for clearances and land allocation to ensure quick project execution.
Continuing his investment mission, Naidu met Nikki Grady-Smith, Chief Transformation Officer of Rolls-Royce Group, to discuss prospects in the aviation and defence manufacturing sectors.
He proposed the development of a military airstrip and an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) unit at Orvakal in Kurnool district, besides encouraging Rolls-Royce to explore setting up aerospace component manufacturing facilities. He also suggested establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and developing an aviation ecosystem near Bhogapuram airport.
The Chief Minister later met SRAM & MRAM Group Chairman Shailesh Hiranandani and Samco Holding Ltd Chairman Sampath Kumar Malla to explore investments in semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and battery energy storage systems.
Naidu highlighted the state’s industry-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and efficient “Speed of Doing Business” framework that has positioned Andhra Pradesh among India’s most investment-ready states.
Naidu also held discussions with Chris Fitzgerald, Group Director of International Affairs at Octopus Energy International, the UK’s largest electricity supplier, inviting the firm to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy sector. He briefed the company on the state’s ambitious 160 GW green energy target and emerging opportunities in smart grids, clean energy, and data analytics.
A high-level roundtable conference followed, where Naidu interacted with industry and research leaders, including Paul Benton (Association of British Health Tech Industry), Uday Nagaraju (AI Policy Lab), James Kenny (Arup), Freddie Woolland (Athenian Tech), Victoria Edwards (FIDO Tech), Poonam Gupta (PG Paper), Prof. Radha Boya (National Graphene Institute), and Gaurav Marwaha (Warwick Manufacturing Group).
He urged them to explore collaborations in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, healthcare innovation, and skill development. Naidu proposed setting up an AI and Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati and invited Arup to explore opportunities in inland waterway logistics.
He also encouraged British universities to partner with the state in rare earth mineral extraction and advanced research initiatives.