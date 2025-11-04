Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu secures Rs 20000 crore investment from Hinduja Group during UK visit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on the second day of his three-day visit to London, held a series of meetings with top global industry leaders to attract large-scale investments to Andhra Pradesh ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The visit is part of the State government’s renewed drive to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier destination for global investors across sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, aviation, and advanced technologies.

In a major development, Naidu met Hinduja Group (India) Chairman Ashok Hinduja and Europe Chairman Prakash Hinduja at The Langley in Buckinghamshire.

The Hinduja Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government, committing to invest `20,000 crore in a phased manner.

The investment will fund the expansion of the existing 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Visakhapatnam to 1,600 MW, the establishment of solar and wind energy projects in Rayalaseema, and the setting up of electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturing units in Mallavalli, Krishna district.