Cancer centre to come up in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

VIJAYAWADA: At the request of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF) of South Korea has agreed to invest in the State in partnership with the Challa Group.

As part of this collaboration, the Chan Jong Yun Challa Cancer Center will be established in Donakonda, Prakasam district, with an investment of $480 million on 25 acres. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five partner companies were signed in Vijayawada on Monday.

WSCF President Peter Chun said the decision followed the success of the Chan Jong Yun Cancer Center in Chennai. He stated that construction would begin after approvals are secured and that the project would generate employment for nearly 4,000 people. The centre will offer free cancer detection and surgeries, as well as facilities for medicine and diagnostic equipment manufacturing and a training institute.

Challa Group Chairman Challa Prasad said the initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Naidu’s vision, would transform the healthcare and tourism sectors of Andhra Pradesh. The project is being developed in collaboration with Omexa Biologies, MACE, Challa Group, I Holding (UK), and WSCF (South Korea).

He added that many companies were keen to set up AI and data centres in the state. Additionally, I Holding (UK) plans to invest in amusement parks, luxury resorts, and 5-star hotels, strengthening tourism and industrial growth.

Omexa Biotech founder Rjan Gard and Vice-President Sudhir Pur said their company would manage cancer screenings and tumor removals at the new centre. MACE representatives Gary Chopra and Joseph Matthew attended the event.