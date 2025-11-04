Fast-track infrastructure in MSME parks: Andhra Pradesh minister Srinivas to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSME, Rural Poverty Alleviation, and NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, has instructed officials to expedite the development of essential infrastructure in the 175 MSME parks coming up across all Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Chairing a review meeting with officials from the MSME Department and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at the Secretariat in Amaravati, Srinivas stressed the need to prioritise key facilities such as roads, water, electricity, and other basic amenities. He directed authorities to complete these works without delay to promote industrial growth and investor confidence.

He urged officials to implement the State’s new industrial policies effectively, prepare clear action plans, and ensure entrepreneurs benefit from government incentives.