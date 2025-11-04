Former minister Jogi Ramesh, brother remanded to judicial custody in spurious liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The Sixth Additional Judicial Magistrate Court in Vijayawada on Sunday night remanded former minister and YSRCP senior leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu to 10 days of judicial custody in connection with the alleged spurious liquor case.

Excise Department officials arrested the duo on Sunday morning and interrogated them for more than 10 hours at the East Zone Excise Office in Gurunanak Colony.

After recording Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu’s statements, the officials produced them before the court, which remanded them till November 12.

Both accused were shifted to Nellore District Jail on Monday morning.

According to the remand report, investigation officials told the court that prime accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao and Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao maintained close ties with Jogi Ramesh and his brother, with investigators uncovering financial transactions among them.

Officials alleged that the four jointly operated a spurious liquor syndicate for over four years during the YSRCP regime and continued their operations.