One killed, 10 hurt in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

ELURU: One person was killed and 10 others were injured when a private travel bus, going from Eluru to Hyderabad operated by Bharati Travels, overturned while negotiating a turn at Jubileenagar in Eluru district, on Monday night.

Dharmajigudem SI Venkanna said police, with the help of a crane, moved the bus to clear traffic.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical care, and the identity of the deceased was yet to be confirmed. Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi actively instructed officials to provide medical aid. She directed the District Medical and Health Officer to transfer the injured to the Chintalapudi Government Hospital for better treatment.

She ordered officials to inform the families of the deceased and injured and arrange transport for treated victims to return to their native places.