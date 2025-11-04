YSRCP youth leader, two students arrested with LSD in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police arrested three students, including the YSRCP Youth Student Wing president, at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Sunday for alleged possession of 48 LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) blots.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D Mary Prasanti said the trio, MBA student and YSRCP youth student wing president Pulagam Kondareddy (23), B.Tech final-year students Murad Geeth Charan (21) and Thangi Harshavardhan Naidu (22), were held by the IV Town Police and the Crime Task Force during a drug exchange near the station.

“The investigation revealed that the accused procured LSD blots from Bengaluru through a person named Shantana,” the DCP said. “Charan travelled to Bengaluru on October 31 to collect the drugs and returned to Visakhapatnam the next day. Kondareddy paid `25,000 for the LSD and arranged Charan’s flight and train tickets.”

As per police, Kondareddy paid Shantana through a friend, Donka Ganesh, via UPI. Shantana purchased 50 LSD blots, handed over 48 to Charan, and retained two for himself.

Investigators said Kondareddy and Harshavardhan met Charan outside the railway station on November 2 to collect the drugs. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the trio around 5.45 pm and seized 48 LSD blots, three mobile phones, and an electric scooter.

The DCP said the three were close friends who regularly consumed drugs. “We are verifying their wider network and sources,” she said. Police produced them before court.