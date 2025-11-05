Aadarana 3.0 lays greater emphasis on artisans’ uplift in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Backward Classes Welfare Minister S Savita on Tuesday promised permanent jobs to every caste-based artisan by giving them modern machines under the Aadarana 3.0 scheme, for which Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked.

At BC Bhavan in Gollapudi, she met chairmen and directors of seven BC corporations on the second day of reviews. She asked every corporation to list the exact tools their communities need and said the list will reach Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu within days.

Savita said the coalition government will give full funds, clear duties, and higher respect to every chairman and director. She told them to take the good work done in the last 16 months to every village.

She announced that BC hostels will get inverters, CC cameras, RO plants, sports kits, and track suits. Free coaching for DSC and Civil Services exams will continue so that BC youth reach top government posts.

The Minister said that only TDP gave BCs political, economic, and social recognition, first under NTR and now under CM Naidu.