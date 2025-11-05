Andhra Pradesh government constitutes Kolleru Lake Mgmt Authority

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the Kolleru Lake Management Authority (KLMA) to ensure the sustainable development and conservation of one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country, and a designated Ramsar site. Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande issued a GO on Tuesday, constituting the committee.

The move follows a recommendation by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), citing the need for an institutional mechanism as outlined in the approved Management Plan for the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary.

The newly formed authority will be chaired by the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, and will include 26 members, comprising officials from key departments, and a scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India. The Principal Secretary of the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department will serve as the Vice-Chairperson. The Authority is tasked with preparing and implementing an integrated approach for the management of the wetland.