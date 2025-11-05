Andhra Pradesh government constitutes Kolleru Lake Mgmt Authority

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the Kolleru Lake Management Authority (KLMA) to ensure the sustainable development and conservation of one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country, and a designated Ramsar site. Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande issued a GO on Tuesday, constituting the committee.
The move follows a recommendation by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), citing the need for an institutional mechanism as outlined in the approved Management Plan for the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary.
The newly formed authority will be chaired by the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, and will include 26 members, comprising officials from key departments, and a scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India. The Principal Secretary of the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department will serve as the Vice-Chairperson. The Authority is tasked with preparing and implementing an integrated approach for the management of the wetland.
Its key responsibilities include formulating long-term strategies for conservation, coordinating inter-agency efforts, improving water quality, preventing siltation, restoring hydrological balance, and enhancing biodiversity. Sustainable fisheries development, ecotourism promotion, and livelihood support for communities dependent on the lake are also part of its mandate.
Regular monitoring and environmental impact assessments will be carried out to ensure that development activities do not disturb the lake’s ecological balance.
The Authority will collaborate with State, national, and international institutions involved in wetland conservation. Meetings of the Kolleru Lake Management Authority will be held at least once every three months, with special meetings convened as needed.
The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF) has been instructed to initiate further action in line with the government’s orders. The step is expected to streamline conservation efforts, and address key environmental challenges facing Kolleru Lake.