Andhra Pradesh will be placed on global tourism map, says minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday turned the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London into a vibrant showcase of the State’s heritage, declaring: “We will proudly place AP on the global tourism map.”

Leading the delegation, the Minister inaugurated India’s official pavilion along with the Deputy High Commissioner and tourism ministers from other states, then launched the dedicated Andhra Pradesh stall with a graceful Kuchipudi performance that instantly drew crowds. Inside the pavilion, giant screens beamed images of pristine beaches, ancient forts, and the 970-km coastline while visitors savoured Araku coffee, relished Putharekulu sweets, and received GI-tagged Etikoppaka toys and Kondapalli dolls as souvenirs.

Durgesh held one-on-one talks with over 20 global players — CEOs of Peacock Tours, Russia’s top tour operators, Myna Travel, Signature Hospitality Group, 500-hotel chains, MICE investors, and others.