Ensure transparency, timely audit in PSUs: AP assembly panel

GUNTUR: The AP Legislative Assembly’s Public Undertakings Committee, chaired by Koona Ravi Kumar, on Tuesday reviewed the performance of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in Guntur, including the AP Forest Development Corporation (APFDC), AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), AP Aviation Corporation, and AP Airports Development Corporation.

Ravi Kumar directed officials to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely audits in all PSUs receiving government funds. He instructed that annual reports, audit objections, and financial statements be submitted without delay.

The Committee, which reviews 182 PSUs statewide, has completed evaluations of 30 so far. During the Guntur session, APFDC was criticised for not submitting reports for eight years, and APMSIDC for failing to file them since 2014.

The Chairman ordered submission of pending audit documents and suggested strengthening forest development and eco-tourism projects under the PPP model.

The AP Airports Development Corporation was pulled up for not conducting audits for six years. Managing Director D Praveen Aditya assured that financial statistics would be finalised within three weeks and said a board meeting is scheduled for November 27. He added that Bhogapuram Airport is expected to start operations by June next year, alongside efforts to develop nine new airports and improve Kurnool Airport.