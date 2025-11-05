Leg massage video leads to suspension of Headmistress in Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Seethampeta Project Officer (PO) Pawar Swapnil Jagannath has suspended Y Sujatha, Low Female Literacy (LFL) Head Mistress of the Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School (Girls), Bandapalli under Meliyaputti mandal, for getting a foot massage from students.

He instructed the Tekkali RDO to conduct a probe and submit a report within a week after a video surfaced showing two girls massaging LFL Headmistress Sujatha’s legs while she spoke on her phone. The footage sparked outrage over misuse of authority.

Speaking to TNIE, Tribal Welfare Deputy Director (DD) Anna Dora said, “We have served a show-cause notice to LFL Head Mistress Sujatha after the video came to our notice. She has now been placed under suspension as per the directions of ITDA PO Pawar Swapnil Jagannath. Necessary departmental action will be taken after the detailed probe by the Tekkali RDO.”