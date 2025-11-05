Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra promises fair deal to granite industry in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines Kollu Ravindra has assured that all issues faced by granite cutting and polishing units in Andhra Pradesh will be resolved fairly and effectively.

The assurance came during a meeting at the Secretariat with Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and MLAs Eluri Sambasiva Rao and BN Vijay Kumar. Representatives from granite units in the combined Guntur and Prakasam districts attended to present their grievances. Industry representatives highlighted the financial strain caused by uniform seigniorage charges on raw materials across all grades. They urged the government to revise the policy to ease the burden.

Ravindra responded positively, stating that corrective measures would be implemented without causing losses to either the government or the unit operators.

The minister formed a committee comprising the Mining Joint Director, District DMG Officer, a representative from the seigniorage collection agency, and two members from each association. He directed the committee to hold discussions with stakeholders and submit a report within a week to ensure swift resolution and revival of the granite sector.