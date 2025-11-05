Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy orders probe into private bus crash

VIJAYAWADA: Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy today ordered a full probe into the private bus crash that killed software engineer Veeranki Praveen Babu (25) near Jubilee Nagar in Eluru district’s Lingapalem mandal.

The Hyderabad-bound Bharati Travels bus overturned late last night, leaving ten passengers injured.

The Minister spoke to the Collector and SP, directed immediate financial aid to the victim’s family from the CMRF, and told police to file charges against the driver.

He also instructed doctors to provide free, best treatment to all injured passengers and warned of strict action against any official who cleared an unfit or overloaded vehicle.