Minister Nara Lokesh meets 4,000 people at 70th Praja Darbar

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday held his 70th consecutive Praja Darbar at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, meeting more than 4,000 people from across Andhra Pradesh and issuing on-the-spot orders on their grievances.
For four hours, Lokesh personally received petitions, interacted with visitors, and directed officials to act immediately. “This coalition government belongs to you. We will stand by each one of you,” he told the crowd repeatedly.
From dawn till late afternoon, the queue never shortened. Among the petitioners was Danapana Hari Krishna of Srikakulam, who alleged that YSRCP leaders forcibly grabbed his farmland and slapped false cases on him. Lokesh promised a thorough probe and swift justice.
The minister approved financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for K Prakash Babu of Chittoor, who was paralysed in a road accident, and forwarded a proposal for a new government junior college at Baireddipalle in Chittoor after a request from local youth BM Kishore.
Lokesh ordered the demolition of illegal structures on government land along the R&B highway in Vijayawada Rural after Garimella Anil Kumar submitted photographs and survey numbers showing encroachments.
He assured unemployed para-medical youth that the government would fill long-pending Health Assistant (Male) vacancies. He also promised tribal representatives from Nallamala that he would coordinate with the Tribal Welfare Department to set up schools in 27 remote hamlets.
Union leaders representing 23,500 contract employees of AP-GENCO, TRANSCO, and DISCOMs received Lokesh’s assurance of a detailed review on wage revision and regularisation. The minister also pledged reinstatement for Ulidra Ravi, a guest lecturer from Kurnool, who said he was dismissed for supporting the TDP.
Throughout the day, Lokesh greeted every visitor with folded hands and patiently heard each case. The TDP office remained crowded as people from all districts queued for hours, turning the venue into a hub of public petitions and administrative response.