Minister Nara Lokesh meets 4,000 people at 70th Praja Darbar

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday held his 70th consecutive Praja Darbar at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, meeting more than 4,000 people from across Andhra Pradesh and issuing on-the-spot orders on their grievances.

For four hours, Lokesh personally received petitions, interacted with visitors, and directed officials to act immediately. “This coalition government belongs to you. We will stand by each one of you,” he told the crowd repeatedly.

From dawn till late afternoon, the queue never shortened. Among the petitioners was Danapana Hari Krishna of Srikakulam, who alleged that YSRCP leaders forcibly grabbed his farmland and slapped false cases on him. Lokesh promised a thorough probe and swift justice.

The minister approved financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for K Prakash Babu of Chittoor, who was paralysed in a road accident, and forwarded a proposal for a new government junior college at Baireddipalle in Chittoor after a request from local youth BM Kishore.

Lokesh ordered the demolition of illegal structures on government land along the R&B highway in Vijayawada Rural after Garimella Anil Kumar submitted photographs and survey numbers showing encroachments.