Minister Narayana invites Dubai investors to explore Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his investment promotion tour in Dubai, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Narayana, has assured industrialists that the State government will extend full support to investors. He urged them to study the State’s policies and development initiatives before making investment decisions.

During a series of meetings with prominent business leaders, Minister Narayana highlighted the vast opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh across sectors. He briefed investors on the progress made under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership over the past 15 months and emphasised the State’s investor-friendly environment.

On the second day of the visit, the Minister met with representatives of Apparel Group, including Chairman Nilesh Ved, CEO Neeraj, and CBO Kamal Kotak. The group operates 2,300 stores across 14 countries and manages over 25 global brands such as Skechers and Tommy Hilfiger. Narayana invited them to explore retail expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, the Minister held discussions with Transworld Group Chairman Ramesh Ramakrishnan, focusing on port development and logistics infrastructure. He outlined plans to transform Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub through strategic investments in ports, airports, and shipbuilding.

Narayana also met representatives from Burjeel Healthcare to discuss reforms in the state’s medical sector, and visited Tabreed’s headquarters, a global leader in district cooling systems. He invited Tabreed to establish cooling centers in Amaravati and other key locations.

He also promoted the upcoming Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit, encouraging Dubai-based investors to attend and explore the state’s offerings. CRDA Commissioner Kannababu, Municipal Director Sampath Kumar, and retired IAS officer Srinivas accompanied the minister during the visit.