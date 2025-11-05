MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas moots dedicated NRI club to attract investments

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic move to attract global investments, Minister for MSMEs, Rural Poverty Alleviation, and NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, has directed officials to establish a dedicated club comprising Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) working in key positions across various countries.

The initiative aims to showcase the State’s investment potential and industrial opportunities to NRIs and channel investments through their networks.

The Minister emphasised the importance of engaging industrialists settled abroad and making the State’s industrial policies and government initiatives accessible and understandable to them. He proposed that the NRI Club actively promote the State’s business-friendly environment and serve as a platform for outreach campaigns.

Executives holding top roles such as CEOs, CFOs, and CTOs in international firms will be invited to join the club. Srinivas urged the APNRT (Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu) leadership, including its president and CEO, to play a proactive role in mobilising investments through this initiative.

Additionally, the Minister suggested forming separate clubs for exporters and importers to bring stakeholders under a unified umbrella. These clubs would facilitate awareness about export-import procedures and promote products manufactured in Andhra Pradesh across global markets. He stressed the need to educate Telugu communities in 135 countries about the State’s export potential to boost demand.

Srinivas also reviewed the progress of the proposed iconic NRI Tower in Amaravati.

The meeting was attended by APNRT president Vemuri Ravi Kumar, CEO Krishna Mohan, and other senior officials.