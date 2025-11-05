Police action after student’s death sparks outrage in Andhra's Chittoor

CHITTOOR: The alleged high-handedness of the police in handling the aftermath of a student’s death at SITAMS Engineering College, Chittoor, has triggered widespread public outrage. Rudra Koti (19), a second-year B.Tech student, reportedly died by suicide after falling from the fourth floor of the college building.

The police faced criticism for their conduct while shifting Rudra’s body for postmortem after his suicide at the college. His mother, Tulasi, accused Head of Department Yuvarajulu of harassment, blaming him for her son’s death and refusing to let the body be moved. Women constables, acting on CI Nithyababu’s orders, forcibly removed her, drawing outrage after videos went viral.

DSP Sainath said Rudra took the step over unrequited love, but Tulasi alleged continued harassment by the HOD and demanded arrest and a probe.