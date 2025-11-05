Rs 113 crore for amenities in tribal schools across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 113 crore for basic facilities in 757 tribal schools across nine ITDAs, announced Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women & Child Development Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, she said Rs 83 crore will go to 558 Ashram schools and Rs 30 crore to 199 Gurukulams. “Last year, we spent Rs 155 crore. This year, we are adding another Rs 113 crore to give RO plants, washrooms, and other amenities in every school,” she added.

Already, 2,012 new toilets have been approved through Swachh Andhra Corporation, and work is on. Following the Chief Minister’s orders, pre-paid and coin phones will be installed in all hostels so children can speak to parents daily.

The minister said thanks to DSC filling over 16,000 posts, every tribal school now has regular teachers. All 1,100 contract teachers have been retained.

She further said that 150 meritorious students will receive free coaching for IIT, NIT, and NEET at centres in Parvathipuram and Seethampeta. A third centre will open soon in Visakhapatnam. All 5,000 mini anganwadis have been converted into main centres with one teacher and one helper each.