Rs 2,000 crore Central funds will be spent on rural roads: DyCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to make effective use of Rs 2,000 crore allocated to Andhra Pradesh by the Union government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for strengthening rural roads.

Addressing a review meeting with Panchayat Raj and engineering officials, he said that the coalition government was committed to transforming road infrastructure in villages. “Every rupee sanctioned under SASCI must translate into strong, durable roads for our people. Quality standards should not be compromised at any stage,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to give priority to damaged Panchayat Raj roads, ensuring that construction follows all prescribed norms. “From the beginning till the end, quality checks will be conducted in several stages. I, along with technical experts, will personally inspect works to ensure standards are maintained. The funds must benefit the people directly. It is the duty of both public representatives and officials to deliver results,” he added.

The Deputy CM noted that the funds were sanctioned with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reflecting close coordination between the Centre and the State.

He announced that Rs 35 crore from SASCI funds will be spent on improving rural roads in Puttaparthi, as part of infrastructure development for Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations.

Pawan Kalyan criticised the previous government for neglecting rural roads despite the availability of central aid. The new coalition government is determined to ensure transparency and accountability in every project, he said, adding that irregularities in the use of funds would not be tolerated.