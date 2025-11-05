SIT unearths illegal liquor and spirit storage centre in Goa, two arrested

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Eluru Range Inspector General GVG Ashok Kumar on Tuesday arrested two suspects and uncovered an illegal liquor and spirit storage centre in Goa as part of the probe into the alleged spurious liquor case.

Based on information from accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao and his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan, SIT officials raided multiple locations in Goa and dismantled the racket. During the raids, officials identified an illegal facility where adulterated liquor was stored.

Sources said Kerala-based Jinesh, along with Janardhan Rao, allegedly established a fake liquor dumping point in Goa during the previous YSRCP regime.

The adulterated liquor was reportedly supplied and sold in South Goa, North Goa, Panaji, and Margao. SIT officials said more names are emerging as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the Excise Court in Vijayawada has granted police custody of seven other accused—Ravi, Badhal Das, Pradeep Das, Srinivas Reddy, Kalyan, Ramesh Babu, and Allabaksh—for five days.

Officials expect the custodial interrogation to yield key details, particularly about operations in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam, where separate cases have been registered with the same network.