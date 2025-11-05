Terminal benefits can’t be delayed: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come down heavily on the State government, Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB), and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) for failing to pay terminal benefits, including gratuity and leave encashment, to four employees even 16 years after their retirement.

Justice Kuncheam Maheswara Rao on Tuesday delivered the verdict, after hearing petitions filed by the four retired employees, now aged 70, 80 and 90, who worked in KDCCB and later PACS. They have not received their retirement benefits since 2009.

“Withholding terminal benefits of retired employees for long is inhuman and unconstitutional,” the court observed.

“The petitioners worked their entire lives, and provided uninterrupted service without a blemish. Yet, even 16 years after their retirement, they have not been paid terminal benefits like gratuity and leave encashment. This amounts to violation of Article 300A (Right to Property) and Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution,” it stated.