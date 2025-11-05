Tribal students in Andhra villages attend classes under makeshift shed

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal students of Jakaravalasa, Champapatti and Sheelangondi villages under Potangi Panchayat in Dumbriguda mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, have been attending classes in a makeshift shelter for the past four months.

The school in Champapatti, which serves around 42 students from these villages, remains unrepaired after its roof was damaged due to heavy rains in April.

The roof collapse left the structure unsafe, and despite its critical role in serving the students of the three villages, the school has not yet been repaired. The three villages, with a population of nearly 1,000, rely on this school for primary education.

After the roof collapsed on Good Friday due to torrential rain, students were forced to study in the open for several days. Later, villagers built a makeshift shed next to the damaged building to create a safer space for classes.

“We had no choice but to put up a temporary shelter so our children could continue studying,” locals said, stressing the urgency of the completing repair works.