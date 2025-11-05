YSRCP President Jagan demands immediate payout to ryots

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with government for its hurried enumeration, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the crop insurance be paid immediately, failing which the party would take up the issue.

Addressing the media on Tuesday after visiting cyclone-affected areas in Krishna district and interacting with distressed farmers, Jagan alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for scrapping the crop insurance scheme, forcing farmers to suffer. He demanded that the government clear pending dues of Rs 600 crore and resume premium payments for the upcoming Rabi season.

Jagan criticised the hurried and flawed crop enumeration process, claiming that officials were instructed to complete it in a single day. He said farmers across all 25 districts reported that no field visits were conducted.

He alleged that the extent of crop damage—especially across 15 lakh acres—was deliberately underreported to avoid compensation. Paddy farmers, who sowed over 11 lakh acres, were the worst affected.