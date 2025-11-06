ACB conducts searches at 12 sub-registrar offices in Andhra Pradesh; seizes Rs 4 lakh, documents

VIJAYAWADA: Following numerous complaints of rampant corruption in sub-registrar offices (SROs), the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out simultaneous surprise checks at 12 SROs across the State on Wednesday.

More than 20 ACB teams raided SROs at Jagadamba Centre, Pedagantyada and Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam district, Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram), Ibrahimpatnam (NTR), Narasaraopet (Palnadu), Ongole (Prakasam), Stonehousepet (Nellore), Renigunta (Chittoor), Rajampet (Annamayya), Chilamathur (Anantapur), and Allagadda (Nandyal).

During the searches, unaccounted cash ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 75,000 was found at Bhogapuram, Jagadamba Centre, Ibrahimpatnam, Ongole, Stonehousepet and Narasaraopet SROs. A total of Rs 4 lakh unaccounted cash and several documents were seized during the ACB raids.

Zero tolerance to graft in revenue offices: Minister

“The raids were launched in response to complaints of irregularities and corrupt practices in the registration offices,” read an ACB official release. “A report on the irregularities found in SROs will be sent sent to top revenue officials, recommending action against the errant staff of SROs,” an ACB official said.

Responding to the ACB raids on SROs, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad described them as a positive signal of transparent governance under the NDA rule. “We will take stringent action against those involved in corrupt practices. The ACB raids will instill fear among SRO staff who resort to indulge in corruption,” he observed. The Revenue Minister said, “We have suspended several officials earlier for indulging in corruption.

The NDA government will continue its zero tolerance to corruption policy as it is committed to ensuring transparent and efficient administration.”