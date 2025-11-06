Andhra Minister Lokesh directs to organise study tour for 78 Best Teacher awardees to Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed officials to organise a study tour to Singapore for 78 Best Teacher Award recipients from Andhra Pradesh.

Scheduled from November 27 to December 2, the tour will expose teachers to innovative classroom practices and advanced learning systems in Singaporean schools. Participants will later submit reports on how these models can enhance education standards in the State.

At a review meeting held at his Undavalli residence, Lokesh also reviewed arrangements for the Student Assembly on November 26 and the Mega Parent-Teacher Meet on December 5, aimed at strengthening community participation in education.

Emphasising real-time student tracking through the LEAP app, he urged intensified school monitoring and improved e-office operations. Lokesh announced a 100-day action plan to strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and replicate Kadapa model smart kitchens statewide.