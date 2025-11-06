Andhra Minister Lokesh directs to organise study tour for 78 Best Teacher awardees to Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed officials to organise a study tour to Singapore for 78 Best Teacher Award recipients from Andhra Pradesh.
Scheduled from November 27 to December 2, the tour will expose teachers to innovative classroom practices and advanced learning systems in Singaporean schools. Participants will later submit reports on how these models can enhance education standards in the State.
At a review meeting held at his Undavalli residence, Lokesh also reviewed arrangements for the Student Assembly on November 26 and the Mega Parent-Teacher Meet on December 5, aimed at strengthening community participation in education.
Emphasising real-time student tracking through the LEAP app, he urged intensified school monitoring and improved e-office operations. Lokesh announced a 100-day action plan to strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and replicate Kadapa model smart kitchens statewide.
‘78,000 youths employed through 406 job fairs’
Since the NDA Government assumed office, 406 job fairs held across 175 constituencies have provided employment to over 78,000 youth, said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
Chairing a review meeting on Skill Development at his Undavalli residence, he urged officials to expand industry partnerships and train students in AI, digital skills, and emerging technologies to meet global demands. Lokesh highlighted the need to align ITI and Polytechnic curricula with industry requirements.
Officials reported that 94.6% of Polytechnic and 98% of ITI graduates secured jobs, supported by 30 industry-linked courses and 12 model career centres that trained 1.22 lakh youth.
The State has tied up with 273 industries in 16 sectors, while discussions are underway with IFLU to offer foreign language training for overseas placements. Lokesh also proposed a state-level NAAC centre and a youth skill portal.