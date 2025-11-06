Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister ensures transparency in paddy procurement

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the government ensured justice to farmers through transparent policies and timely payments, unlike the previous regime.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, he announced the State is ready to procure 51 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy this Kharif season, worth Rs 12,200 crore. A total of 4,041 Farmer Service Centres, 3,803 procurement centres and 16,700 staff have been mobilised, with six crore gunny bags readied.

Payments to farmers are now made within 48 hours, to be reduced to 24 hours soon. The department will use Bluetooth-enabled moisture metres to ensure transparency. From January, rice cardholders will get 1 kg wheat flour at Rs 18, while 50,000 tarpaulins will be distributed to safeguard crops.