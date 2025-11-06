Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM directs to fast-track Etimogga-Edurumondi bridge works over Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive push for infrastructure and disaster recovery, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to fast-track the construction of the long-awaited Etimogga-Edurumondi high-level bridge over the Krishna River, ensuring connectivity for over 20,000 island residents.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on cyclone damage and constituency development in Avanigadda, Krishna district, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the alliance government’s commitment to resolving chronic issues plaguing the region, including flood-prone farmlands and stalled projects.

The meeting on Wednesday at the Deputy CM’s camp office in Mangalagiri focused on the aftermath of Cyclone Montha, which ravaged coastal areas last month, alongside broader developmental priorities.

Cyclone Montha: Swift compensation for all ryots

Pawan Kalyan underscored the urgency of assessing Cyclone Montha’s crop losses, whose preliminary estimates indicate affected 1.38 lakh hectares Statewide, including 46,000 hectares in Krishna district, impacting as many as 56,000 farmers.

“During my field visit last week, I saw tenant farmers among the hardest hit. We must identify every affected individual and ensure no one faces hardships—compensation will reach all, registered or not,” Pawana Kalyan stated, directing officials of rapid surveys and payouts to restore livelihoods in coastal villages.