Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM directs to fast-track Etimogga-Edurumondi bridge works over Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive push for infrastructure and disaster recovery, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to fast-track the construction of the long-awaited Etimogga-Edurumondi high-level bridge over the Krishna River, ensuring connectivity for over 20,000 island residents.
Addressing a high-level review meeting on cyclone damage and constituency development in Avanigadda, Krishna district, Pawan Kalyan emphasised the alliance government’s commitment to resolving chronic issues plaguing the region, including flood-prone farmlands and stalled projects.
The meeting on Wednesday at the Deputy CM’s camp office in Mangalagiri focused on the aftermath of Cyclone Montha, which ravaged coastal areas last month, alongside broader developmental priorities.
Cyclone Montha: Swift compensation for all ryots
Pawan Kalyan underscored the urgency of assessing Cyclone Montha’s crop losses, whose preliminary estimates indicate affected 1.38 lakh hectares Statewide, including 46,000 hectares in Krishna district, impacting as many as 56,000 farmers.
“During my field visit last week, I saw tenant farmers among the hardest hit. We must identify every affected individual and ensure no one faces hardships—compensation will reach all, registered or not,” Pawana Kalyan stated, directing officials of rapid surveys and payouts to restore livelihoods in coastal villages.
Outfall sluices: Rs 50 crore fix to combat saline ingress
Highlighting YSRCP’s neglect, Pawan Kalyan said dilapidated outfall sluices in Avanigadda fail to drain water, inundating 5,000 acres in Nagayalanka and Koduru.
“Basic maintenance like greasing was ignored, leading to corrosion and repeated flooding. This negligence now demands Rs 50 crore for full rehabilitation,” he stated, promising central assistance and durable reconstruction.
Announcing immediate action, the Deputy Chief Minister revealed plans to seek central assistance, including from the National Disaster Management Fund, for reconstruction.
“If needed, I’ll go to Delhi to discuss with Union leaders. New designs must ensure long-term durability for our farmers,” he added, aiming for completion within a stipulated timeframe to protect Diviseema’s farmlands from future incursions.
Bridge Construction with NABARD and SASCI Funds
For residents of Edurumondi and nearby islands, cut off from the mainland and reliant on boats, the Deputy Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the 500-metre Etimogga-Edurumondi high-level bridge, a decades-old demand.
“This bridge will end their isolation, providing safe road access across the Krishna. We’ve already secured 109 crore from NABARD; despite alignment changes pushing costs up by 60 crore, we’ll bridge the gap with state funds and SASCI allocations,” he assured.
He approved Rs 13.88 crore for the Edurumondi-Gollamanda road, urging forest officials and the Collector to swiftly resolve clearances.
“Even a small fee touches on faith; explore other options to avoid hurting bhakti,” he added.
On a sensitive note, he flagged the Forest Department’s nominal fee collection at Hamsaladeevi-the sacred Krishna-sea confluence revered by Hindus-and urged alternatives to respect devotees’ sentiments.