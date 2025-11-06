Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices in Jogi Ramesh CBI plea case

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and DGP over a petition by YSRCP senior leader Jogi Ramesh seeking transfer in the spurious liquor case probe to CBI.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratap allowed the petitioner to file an additional affidavit detailing post-arrest developments and adjourned the hearing to November 12.

Appearing for Jogi Ramesh, senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that the local police and SIT investigations were biased and politically motivated. He said the prime accused’s video statement was allegedly recorded in custody to implicate Ramesh.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said an accused cannot choose the investigating agency, while Sudhakar Reddy cited SC rulings affirming CBI transfer as constitutional right when impartiality is lacking.